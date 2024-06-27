Met Police identify seven officers 'so far' who have placed election bets

At least seven Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated over bets on the timing of the General Election.

The Met and the Gambling Commission issued an update on the inquiry into the alleged use of inside information to bet on the July 4 date.

Scotland Yard had previously indicated that six officers were under investigation, including one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s protection team who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

So far, five Conservative candidates and officials have also been caught up in the inquiry, although the authorities have not confirmed their identities, with reports suggesting the figure could be 15 parliamentary candidates and officials.

One Labour candidate is also being investigated by the Commission for betting he would lose the seat he's contesting.

The Gambling Commission is focused on allegations of cheating, which are likely to make up the majority of cases, while Scotland Yard will lead on what is likely to be a much smaller number of cases where there could be additional offences such as misconduct in public office.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “We are focused on an investigation into confidential information being used to gain an unfair advantage when betting on the date of the General Election.

“Our enforcement team has made rapid progress so far and will continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to draw this case to a just conclusion.

“We understand the desire for information; however, to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a fair and just outcome, we are unable to comment further at this time, including the name of any person who may be under suspicion.

”Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the Met investigation, said: “We have agreed a joint approach with the Gambling Commission, who are the appropriate authority to investigate the majority of these allegations.

“There will, however, be a small number of cases where a broader criminal investigation by the police is required.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…