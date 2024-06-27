Play Brightcove video

Watch as plasterboard is stripped away to reveal around 180,000 bees living in the roof of a Scottish home

By Daniel Boal, ITV News Producer

Three hives, 180,000 bees, and a whole lot of honey, is what a beekeeper found when he was called to a home in Inverness.

The owner of the home knew he had a bee infestation in the house - but didn't quite know the extent of it until he climbed some scaffolding to be greeted by a swarm of bees.

After calling in the Loch Ness Honey Company, beekeeper Andrew Card set about using thermal imaging to work out just how many bees had been living in the roof of the home.

Tearing away plasterboard in the spare bedroom of the property revealed three hives, each containing around 60,000 bees.

The oldest of the three hives is thought to be at least seven years old, while the other two are thought to have embedded more recently.

Making use of a special hoover or "Bee Vac", around half the bees in each of the hives were gently sucked away.

Mr Card then began removing the waxcomb containing the rest of the colony.

While the honey found alongside the 180,000 bees won't be packed up and sold by the Loch Ness Honey Company, it will sustain the bees that were rescued from the home.

A fter being relocated to new hives, they will be tested for diseases and nurtured to be strong enough for winter.

Mr Card told ITV News he hopes it will become a "full circle moment" and that eventually the bees he had rescued will produce honey for his business.

With an average lifespan of between two to three years, queen bees can lay up to 2,000 honey bee eggs in a single day.

