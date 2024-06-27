American footballer Travis Kelce called the Prince of Wales the "coolest motherf*****" after meeting him at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's London concert last weekend.

Kelce met Prince William, and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after he made a surprise on-stage appearance during Swift's Friday show at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking on his podcast New Heights along with his brother Jason Kelce, the football tight end said Prince William and his family were an "absolute delight."

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce calls Prince William the 'coolest motherf*****' Credit: Instagram/taylorswift

"He [Prince William] was the coolest motherf**** *. They were an absolute delight to me, I wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand.

"The highlight was Princess Charlotte, Prince George was great too, but she was so f****** adorable. I cannot express how much of a superstar she was."

He praised the Prince's parenting, saying it seemed as if nine-year-old Charlotte had been encouraged to be "present and vocal" and was asking questions.

The recent NFL retiree mentioned that he was advised not to bow upon meeting the royals since it was not an official event.

Taylor Swift met the Royals after her Friday concert Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

The 34-year-old also said London has "tastier" beer and "awesome" scenery.

"The beers, they're a little bit tastier over here, they've been doing it for a little bit longer, it does taste really nice over here," he said.

"The scenery is awesome, it kind of switches depending on which part of London you're in, and I like that."

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – London Credit: Getty Images

Kelce, who has been dating Swift since September 2023, made a surprise on-stage appearance during her performance on Sunday to a screaming audience of almost 90,000.

It was the footballer's first time appearing on stage.

