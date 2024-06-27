Who will come out on top in the first US presidential debate of 2024?

Play Brightcove video

Biden and Trump will debate each other for the first time in four years

Georgia isn’t just a battleground state. It’s the arena in which the two US presidential candidates will face off like political gladiators tonight.

The first TV debate of this election is going to be both familiar and different. Joe Biden and Donald Trump have debated each other twice before in 2020.

It was testy and combative at times, with Trump constantly interrupting Biden.

That’s why this time the rules have been changed by CNN to allow viewers to hear each candidate’s answers in full.

That’s the theory. Microphones will be cut while the other person is speaking and this time there is no live studio audience.

There will also be two commercial breaks this time, lasting three-and-a-half minutes each. Perhaps long enough to afford a comfort break for Biden and Trump, who are 81 and 78 respectively.

Neither will be allowed to talk to their campaign teams during the pauses though. The event offers opportunity and jeopardy for both men.

Biden will be closely scrutinised for any signs of hesitation or senility, which could be weaponised by his political enemies.

Previous apparent "freezes" have been widely shared by right-wing media outlets as evidence the Commander in Chief is losing his marbles, even when the evidence doesn’t bear that out.

President Joe Biden marking D-Day's 80th anniversary. Credit: AP

A video of Biden wandering off in a daze, mumbling to himself at a recent G7 summit in Italy was edited to crop out a parachutist the president was talking to.

Still, questions persist about whether he should be running at an age when most people would have been comfortably retired.

Trump, who is only three years younger than Biden, has also faced questions about his mental acuity.

He has made repeated mistakes at rallies in recent months, misremembering the name of his doctor while challenging Biden to take a mental competency test.

Trump has also bragged he is not going to prepare for the debate in any conventional way, eschewing rehearsals or hostile questioning from his team.

The debate will last 90 minutes, starting at 0200 BST on Friday morning.

Hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, it promises to be a forensic and thorough examination of the candidates’ policies and positions.

But what everyone will be watching for will be the unscripted moments. The mistakes, the hesitations and the zinging one-line reposts could influence the watching American electorate.

Some of these will have already been carefully scripted, as Presidential Adviser and Debate Coach, Mari Maseng Will, told me.

Mari Maseng Will gave ITV News' US Correspondent, Dan Rivers a lesson in how to win a presidential debate.

Mari Maseng Will is a former script writer for President Ronald Reagan and has prepped dozens of Republican candidates for the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives for several decades.

Her expertise is not just in the art of poised debate, but also in the metaphorical bloodsport of presidential hand-to-hand combat.

How you stand, how you shake hands, and what you do while the other candidate is talking are all thought through and practiced.

The stakes have never been higher for America and every second of this 90-minute clash will count.

Every moment will be considered, dissected and written about.

Trump will attempt to emphasise immigration, crime and the economy, as well as Biden’s age.

Biden will focus on the threat to democracy posed by Trump and ask whether America wants a convicted felon as its president.

Each man has a record to run on, both have a degree of incumbency to fall back on.

This debate could be significant in determining who becomes president. But there is also a possibility that the debate will not move the dial at all.

Trump and Biden each have their base: loyal supporters who are already "baked in" to use the jargon of American pollsters.

They are fighting - and debating - for the votes of a tiny fraction of the American public: the undecided voters in half a dozen swing states.

This TV event may help them cast their vote and it may confirm what opinion polls have repeatedly found; both men are disliked by many undecided voters who think they are both simply too old to lead.

Which of the two will come across as more capable or, given the criticism they each face, less incapable?

