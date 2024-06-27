YouTuber Niko Omilana tells ITV News how he wants to be the 'greatest prime minister of all time' and says Rishi Sunak will never be able to 'reach out to young people'

In his first media interview of the 2024 General Election campaign, YouTuber Niko Omilana has told ITV News' he "got people to legally change their names" so he could appear on the ballot in multiple different constituencies.

The social media star was reportedly on the police's radar after it appeared he was running to be elected as an MP in 11 different constituencies.

It's an offence to stand in more than one constituency in a General Election.

But Niko told ITV News' Social Team: "I'm completely innocent though, I promise you that I have actually got people to change their names legally to Niko Omilana. Well vetted people who I believe are most like me.

"I taught them how to be like me. I actually metaphorically put my brain inside of theirs. Now they're ready to run as a Niko Omilana, and in all of those areas in which they're running, they can now be voted for.”

The 26-year-old has a following of more than 2 million on TikTok and Instagram and more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube. Niko posts pranks and troll videos, amassing 43 million views on his most watched video.

He isn't, however, new to politics as he ran for the mayor of London in the 2021 mayoral elections, finishing 5th in the polls.

The actual Niko Omilana is running in Richmond and Northallerton against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“When I saw that Rishi Sunak wanted to send young people to the front lines, I took that personally and I decided to, to come back.

“For people like Rishi Sunak. It's just not possible. He has no aura. so no matter how much he tries, he won't be able to reach out to young people. That's why he doesn't. He's realised.”

He says he wants to give young people a voice, and believes he's the right person to do that.

“It is very important, I believe, that to be true. Yes, I believe that, if young people do go out and vote and we all come together as one massive cohesion, then I believe that we can actually change this country together. We are the future of this country. So I believe that we should be the main people which the parties reach out to, but they don’t.”

But with his trademark children's glasses on, and his name appearing in ballots all over the country - should people take him seriously?

“I will show the change I can make in this country. I believe I will be the greatest Prime Minister of all time. And then you'll see how serious I am then.”

As per election rules, all the candidates running for the seat in Richmond and Northallerton are:

Jason Barnett - Independent

Count Binface - Count Binface Party

Daniel George Callaghan - Lib Dems

Angie Campion - Independent

Louise Anne Dickens - Workers Party of Britain

Kevin Foster - Green Party

Brian Neil Richmond - Independent

Sir Archibald Stanton - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Rishi Sunak - Conservative and Unionist Party

Lee Martin Taylor - Reform UK

Tom Wilson - Labour Party

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…