Football banning orders have been issued to six England fans after disorder before the Three Lions' Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) released details of the fans in question on Friday, saying: "Those issued with the orders will be unable to attend domestic matches and England internationals for the duration of their ban."

Police in Gelsenkirchen, where England played out a 1-0 win against Serbia on June 16, said after the match that it arrested a total of eight fans, including one British and seven Serbian nationals.

The UKFPU said in a statement that an additional four England supporters have "attended court in the UK and been bailed with conditions to surrender their passports", while the agency is "continuing to investigate a number of other people who were believed to be involved in the disorder".

Details of those issued with football banning orders are as follows:

Todd Hines, aged 21, of Maitland Road in Essex, given a three-year football banning order;

Liam Jackson, aged 28, of Beech Street in Lincoln, given a three-year football banning order;

Lewis Dodsworth, aged 29, of Fulwell Road in Sunderland, given a five-year football banning order;

Kyran Alcock, aged 28, of Martindale Avenue in Sunderland, given a three-year football banning order;

Jack Hatton, aged 27, of Fordfield Road in Sunderland, given a five-year football banning order;

Gary McIvor, aged 38, of Eden Crescent in Darlington, given a five-year football banning order

England played Serbia in their opening match of Euro 2024. Credit: PA

Head of the UKFPU Mick Johnson stressed "that the vast majority of England fans in Germany are behaving extremely well, and those involved in any disorder are very much a tiny minority”.

He added: "This swift action from police forces and courts across the UK shows that there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder at matches, whether they are here in the UK or overseas."

England are next in action in the round of 16 stage on Sunday, when they will play Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

