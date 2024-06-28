British man, 44, dies after being found in waters off Greek island of Spetses

A British man has died after being found in waters off a Greek island.

The 44-year-old man was unconscious when he was recovered by the Greek coastguard, from Tsaldari bay, off the island of Spetses.

Authorities say he was a crew member of a sailing boat, according to local media. The coastguard said the man had injuries on the left side of his head.

He was taken to the island's health centre where he was pronounced dead, according to local media reports.

His body was expected to be transferred to the forensic service of Piraeus for an autopsy this afternoon.

ITV News understands he was taking part in a Regatta.

The Spetses Classic Yacht Regatta is currently taking place between June 26 - 29.

