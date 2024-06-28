By Maya Bowles, Westminster Producer

This election campaign has seen fierce discussions around tax, the economy, immigration and the NHS, but there's one issue that hasn't had as much attention - education.

Aside from Labour's controversial plan to scrap the VAT exemption for private schools, not much of the political debate has focused on what the different parties are promising on education.

One teachers union says there's a "range of systemic crises in education", from crumbling buildings, to teachers recruitment and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

But how are the different parties promising to tackle this crisis? ITV News explains...

Labour

With Labour more than 20 points ahead in the opinion polls, it's looking increasingly likely that they will be the ones making decisions about education policy in a weeks' time

Here are some of the things they've committed to if they're elected:

End the VAT exemption on private schools to fund 6,500 new teachers in state schools

Universal free breakfast clubs in every primary school

Create an extra 100,000 nursery places using spare classrooms in schools

Scrap single word Ofsted judgements

Guarantee two weeks work experience for every young person

Bring in supervised tooth-brushing for 3-5 year-olds

Introduce a child poverty strategy

Reacting Labour's manifesto, education think tank the Education Policy Institute welcomed that the party are looking to "tackle more of the immediate challenges facing the system", but said "there are still key omissions particularly around school and college funding."

Labour have also failed to commit to giving teachers a pay rise in order to retain and attract more staff.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told ITV News Social Affairs Correspondent Sarah Corker Labour would look at teachers' pay "as an urgent day one priority", but refused to say whether she would grant them an increase.

Phillipson said Labour "will deliver education, education, education" for a new generation, making it "front and centre of national life once more".

Conservatives

Labour accuse the Conservatives of inflicting "chronic mismanagement" on the education system, but the government say they have a "strong record of driving up schools standards".

Rishi Sunak regularly references how under the Conservatives "English children are the best primary age readers in the Western world".

So what do the Conservatives say they'll do on education if re-elected?

Maintain school spending in real terms

Ban the use of mobile phones during the school day

Stop schools teaching about gender identity, requiring them to follow government guidance on supporting gender questioning students.

Ban protests outside schools

Create 100,000 new apprenticeships

Make every child study maths and English in some form until 18

End "mickey mouse degrees" - poor performing university courses

The Education Policy Institute say many of the Conservative's promises on education "are largely unnecessary distractions and unlikely to have any real impact on improving outcomes or tackling inequalities."

But the Tories insist they have "developed a clear plan for improving education for people at every stage of their lives.

"This ranges from helping families with childcare to making sure young people get the skills they need to get good jobs."

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems have pledged to:

Increase school funding per-pupil above the rate of inflation every year

Invest in new school buildings and clear the backlog of repairs

Five more free hours a week of early years childcare for three and four year-olds

Offer adults a £5,000 lifelong skills grant

End single word Ofsted judgements

Extend free school meals to all children in poverty

Set up a new “National Body for SEND” to fund support for children with very high needs

Green Party

The Greens say they will:

Increase school funding by a total of £8bn, including £2 billion for a pay rise for teachers

Invest £2.5m a year to tackle RAAC concrete

Scrap university tuition fees and restore maintenance grants

Give all children a daily free school meal

Abolish Ofsted

Change the curriculum to boost arts, creative subjects and outdoor play

What do education providers say are the main issues they face?

School funding

