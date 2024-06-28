VAT on private schools, phone ban, breakfast clubs: what are politicians promising on education?
By Maya Bowles, Westminster Producer
This election campaign has seen fierce discussions around tax, the economy, immigration and the NHS, but there's one issue that hasn't had as much attention - education.
Aside from Labour's controversial plan to scrap the VAT exemption for private schools, not much of the political debate has focused on what the different parties are promising on education.
One teachers union says there's a "range of systemic crises in education", from crumbling buildings, to teachers recruitment and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
But how are the different parties promising to tackle this crisis? ITV News explains...
Labour
With Labour more than 20 points ahead in the opinion polls, it's looking increasingly likely that they will be the ones making decisions about education policy in a weeks' time
Here are some of the things they've committed to if they're elected:
End the VAT exemption on private schools to fund 6,500 new teachers in state schools
Universal free breakfast clubs in every primary school
Create an extra 100,000 nursery places using spare classrooms in schools
Scrap single word Ofsted judgements
Guarantee two weeks work experience for every young person
Bring in supervised tooth-brushing for 3-5 year-olds
Introduce a child poverty strategy
Reacting Labour's manifesto, education think tank the Education Policy Institute welcomed that the party are looking to "tackle more of the immediate challenges facing the system", but said "there are still key omissions particularly around school and college funding."
Labour have also failed to commit to giving teachers a pay rise in order to retain and attract more staff.
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told ITV News Social Affairs Correspondent Sarah Corker Labour would look at teachers' pay "as an urgent day one priority", but refused to say whether she would grant them an increase.
Phillipson said Labour "will deliver education, education, education" for a new generation, making it "front and centre of national life once more".
Conservatives
Labour accuse the Conservatives of inflicting "chronic mismanagement" on the education system, but the government say they have a "strong record of driving up schools standards".
Rishi Sunak regularly references how under the Conservatives "English children are the best primary age readers in the Western world".
So what do the Conservatives say they'll do on education if re-elected?
Maintain school spending in real terms
Ban the use of mobile phones during the school day
Stop schools teaching about gender identity, requiring them to follow government guidance on supporting gender questioning students.
Ban protests outside schools
Create 100,000 new apprenticeships
Make every child study maths and English in some form until 18
End "mickey mouse degrees" - poor performing university courses
The Education Policy Institute say many of the Conservative's promises on education "are largely unnecessary distractions and unlikely to have any real impact on improving outcomes or tackling inequalities."
But the Tories insist they have "developed a clear plan for improving education for people at every stage of their lives.
"This ranges from helping families with childcare to making sure young people get the skills they need to get good jobs."
Liberal Democrats
The Lib Dems have pledged to:
Increase school funding per-pupil above the rate of inflation every year
Invest in new school buildings and clear the backlog of repairs
Five more free hours a week of early years childcare for three and four year-olds
Offer adults a £5,000 lifelong skills grant
End single word Ofsted judgements
Extend free school meals to all children in poverty
Set up a new “National Body for SEND” to fund support for children with very high needs
Green Party
The Greens say they will:
Increase school funding by a total of £8bn, including £2 billion for a pay rise for teachers
Invest £2.5m a year to tackle RAAC concrete
Scrap university tuition fees and restore maintenance grants
Give all children a daily free school meal
Abolish Ofsted
Change the curriculum to boost arts, creative subjects and outdoor play
What do education providers say are the main issues they face?
School funding
Schools and colleges have seen
School funding
Crumbling buildings
SEND
Teacher shortages
Early years funding
Universities