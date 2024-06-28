Farage: Reform campaigners using racist slurs are the 'odd exception'

Nigel Farage has insisted Reform candidates revealed to be using racist and homophobic slurs are "the odd exception".

The Reform UK leader defended his party after an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News revealed one canvasser calling for migrants crossing the English Channel to be used as “target practice” and another describing the Pride flag as “degenerate”.

While Farage said the comments were "gratuitously offence", he also said "these days, almost anything can be written off as homophobic."

Canvasser Andrew Parker was also filmed using a racial slur against the prime minister and labelling Islam as a “disgusting cult”.

Farage's events manager George Jones also compared LGBTQ+ people to paedophiles, saying "our police officers will be paramilitaries, they won’t be police” and that Reform UK should “bring back the noose”.

The party have dropped a number of candidates after various media outlets revealed they had made offensive comments online.

Last week, ITV News uncovered what appears to be racist social media posts by two candidates standing for Reform UK. Four other candidates were part of a Facebook group that regularly features Islamophobic and racist content.

On Thursday, the Guardian reported that Reform UK withdrew support a candidate who allegedly appeared on a list of BNP members.

Farage then threatened legal action against the vetting company Reform hired to background check candidates, after it failed to complete work it was paid to do.

On Thursday morning, Farage told ITV News that Reform were losing support because candidates keep "saying stupid things."

In recent days, a series of opinion polls have seen Reform UK’s ratings decrease after the party had been closing the gap with - and in some cases overtaking - the Conservatives.

Farage suggested the drop in support had nothing to do with his comments about the West “provoking” Russia to invade Ukraine. Instead, he blamed numerous reports about historical remarks made by some Reform UK candidates.

The Reform UK leader will likely be grilled further about this scandal when he appears on ITV's Loose Women at 12.30pm.

In a statement sent to Channel 4 News, Mr Parker said: “I would like to make it clear that neither Nigel Farage personally or the Reform Party are aware of my personal views on immigration.”

He added: “I have never discussed immigration with either Nigel Farage or the Reform Party and that any comments made by me during those recordings are my own personal views on any subject I commented on. At no time before I was sent out to canvass did I discuss my personal views with any representative of the Reform Party UK or Nigel Farage.

“I would therefore like to apologise profusely to Nigel Farage and the Reform Party if my personal views have reflected badly on them and brought them into disrepute as this was not my intention.”

Farage said: “I am dismayed by the reported comments of a handful of people associated with my local campaign, particularly those who are volunteers. They will no longer be with the campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer also faced scrutiny about the extent of his ambitions after claims the Labour Party has eased its support for Clacton candidate Jovan Owusu-Nepaul and “seconded” him to support a West Midlands campaign.

Starmer said the revelations of racist and homophobic comments by reform campaigners are a “test of leadership” for Nigel Farage.

The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast he was “shocked by what I heard in the report, clearly racist, and I think this is a test of leadership”.

When it was put to him that Farage had “distanced himself” from the comments, Starmer added: “Well he has, but you have to ask the question why so many people who are supporting Reform seem to be exposed in this particular way."

