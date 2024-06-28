Joe Biden sought to reassure Democrats of his suitability to run for a second term as US president on Friday, after concerns were raised about his performance in a televised debate with Donald Trump.

President Biden appeared punchy and buoyant while speaking at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, only 24 hours on from his head-to-head showdown with Trump on CNN.

The US president was criticised for his poor delivery and repeatedly losing his train of thought during the debate, fueling speculation that at the age of 81 he should not be put forward by the Democrats as their nominee for November's election.

President Biden acknowledged at the Raleigh rally that he does not debate as well as he once did, but insisted: "I know how to do this job.

He used his speech to call out Trump for his "lies" and campaign aimed at "revenge and retribution".

President Biden said: "The choice in this election is simple. Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it."

Democrats have tried to quell suggestions that President Biden should step aside, in the past 24 hours, with California governor Gavin Newsom telling reporters that any alternative to the incumbent president was "nonsensical speculation".

Former US president Barack Obama jumped to President Biden's defence on Friday, saying "bad debate nights happen", but that "this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself".

But some Democrats voiced their frustration at an apparent failure by President Biden to press Trump on issues, including the Capitol insurrection and abortion.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson said the US president missed a "golden opportunity" to correct Trump's remarks on the January 6 riots, in particular.

Meanwhile, celebrities - including Barbra Streisand and John Cusack - criticised broadcaster CNN and its selected moderators for failing to challenge Trump on a number of incorrect remarks that he made.

But despite the concerns there were no immediate signs of efforts from either President Biden's campaign leadership or the Democratic National Committee to convince him to stop running in the election.

On Friday the president took a swipe at his election rival on X, posting: "I don’t know what you did last night, but I spent 90 minutes debating a guy with the morals of an alley cat."

President Biden will next travel to New York to attend a series of fundraising events over the weekend.

