More than 70 executive committee of Islington North's Labour Party have announced they will be resigning to campaign for exiled former party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

At the time of writing, 72 members of the party have signed a letter penned by Corbyn, calling on voters to put their support in an independent Corbyn.

Of the 72 signatories, some 27 that have signed the letter have resigned since he had the whip removed.

Corbyn is seeking to extend his more than 40-year tenure as MP for Islington North as an Independent after Sir Keir banned him from standing for Labour as part of his efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots”.

He was suspended by Labour in 2020 after he refused to fully accept the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s findings that the party broke equality law when he was in charge and said antisemitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

The list of declared candidates so far for the seat of Islington North is:

Praful Nargund - Labour

Vikas Aggarwal - Lib Dems

Sheridan Kates - Green Party

Martyn Nelson - Reform UK

Jeremy Corbyn - Independent

The full list of candidates will be declared when nominations close on June 7.

