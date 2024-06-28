Phil Foden returns to England camp ahead of Slovakia clash

Phil Foden will return to the England camp on Friday after going home for the birth of his third child, ITV News understands.

On Wednesday, the Football Association confirmed that the 24-year-old temporarily left the camp and “returned to the UK for a pressing family matter”.

The Manchester City star, who played in all three England group-stage games, returned to England’s basecamp in Blankenhain overnight Thursday and re-joined the squad on Friday morning.

Foden and the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad travel to Gelsenkirchen for the final 16 knockout clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

Foden looked lively at times during England's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Southgate has received criticism for England's performance in their last few matches, he accepted that England's “world is different” to any other team going for the Euro 2024 glory right now.

Asked if he would rather have the criticism directed at him, he said: “100 per cent. That is my job. I have to keep the players right on track. “On the day of the game I showed them pictures of Italy celebrating their qualification with their fans, of Hungary celebrating when they didn’t even know if they were through. “Denmark celebrating a draw against us, and they were on two points. Our world is different at the moment and I feel that is probably because of me. “I have to help the players as much as I possibly can because we brought the joy back into playing for England and we have to be very careful of where we head with it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...