Dozens of Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested in coordinated dawn raids across England in connection with plans to target airports.

Police arrested activists, including some believed to be “key organisers” for the climate group, in dawn raids on Friday in London, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Devon, Essex, Manchester, Surrey, Sussex, Norfolk and West Yorkshire.

Six were arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday night during a Just Stop Oil event named “From Roads to Runways – A Just Stop Oil Talk” at Haggerston Community Centre, east London.

The force said it took action as “we know Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt airports and thousands of holidaymakers this summer”.

In response to the wave of arrests, a Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “I think it speaks volumes when we’ve got a police force cracking down on non-violent Just Stop Oil supporters in this way.

“The people enacting criminal damage on an unimaginable scale against all of us – oil company executives and the politicians that they’ve bought, basically – when is it that those folks are going to face the full force of the law?”

He added that disruption is necessary because people are “dropping dead around the world” from extreme heat, and “tipping points” are being passed.

