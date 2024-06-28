The Princess Royal has left Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion and is at her Gatcombe Park home.

Anne, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

The Princess Royal's daughter and husband arriving at Southmead Hospital, Bristol Credit: Credit: PA.

The Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said in a statement: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

The Princess Royal's concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear. The princess's medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

No details are being shared of the kind of treatment the princess received, but the Palace said she is having "appropriate expert care".

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, the Princess Royal is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Her engagements for this week, including attending a State banquet as part of a Japanese State Visit, have been cancelled.

The Palace said "Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed."

