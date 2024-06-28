Play Brightcove video

Seventeen members Joshua and Vernon chat to ITV News' Rishi Davda as their band becomes the first K-Pop group to play the festival

One iconic stage, 13 band members - Seventeen became the first ever K-Pop band played Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

Two of group - Joshua and Vernon - met with ITV News' Rishi Davda after performing their set, complete with perfectly choreographed routines, on Worthy Farms X stage.

Joshua said: "To be here now, it's crazy because Glastonbury - I heard it is one of the biggest festivals that you guys have in Europe.

"We're really excited for that and to be the first K pop group to be here is just amazing in itself.

"We're really, really excited and while we were coming here, we saw the crowd and so many people were just really, really excited and had a put on it is Glastonbury very well known in Korea because obviously we guys, we know all your music but we don't know."

K-Pop music and its culture has exploded in popularity in recent years, with bands like BlackPink and BTS gaining international popularity.

Last year the only other artist to sell more albums than Seventeen was Taylor Swift.

Joshua said: "We're really happy and that's why I think we got the chance to perform here at Glastonbury.

"We just wanna show K-Pop around the world."

After their performance the boys hope to stay at the festival to catch a glimpse of tonight's headliner London's Dua Lipa, and on to Sunday night to see SZA.

