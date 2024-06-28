UK economy bounced back stronger from recession than expected

The UK economy showed a stronger recovery from the recession than previously thought, according to updated data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed revised figures on Friday morning, showing that the UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.7% between January and March.

Compared to previous statistics the body published in May that estimated the economy had grown by 0.6% over the quarter.

The growth improvement was primarily due to the services sector, with slightly stronger activity in the professional services, transport, and storage sectors.

The UK economy experienced growth following a recession in the latter half of 2023. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously confirmed two consecutive quarters of decline.

The economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

