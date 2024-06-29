Arrested Development Martin Mull dies aged 80

Television star Martin Mull, best known for his roles in hit comedy series’ Arrested Development, Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has died after an unknown illness, his family said.

Mull, whose career spanned decades and encompassed hundreds of credits in television, film, comedy, and music, died on Thursday at the age of 80, his daughter said.

It is understood he had been battling the mystery illness for an extended period.

His daughter, TV producer and writer Maggie Mull, confirmed the news on Saturday, describing her father as someone she loved “tremendously”.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” the former Family Guy producer posted on Instagram.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable … He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.”

She added that her father will be “deeply missed” by all, including “by many, many dogs”.

He landed the role of Colonel Mustard in the 1985 black-comedy movie Clue, inspired by the board game that shares the same name.

1990s television fans will recognise him from Roseanne, where he played the lead character’s boss and best friend, Leon Carp.

He also appeared on the critically acclaimed Fox sitcom Arrested Development, playing private detective Gene Parmesan alongside Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, and Michael Cera.

His expansive career saw him rack up swathes of guest credits on many well-known television programmes, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Two and a Half Men, and more.

He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2016 for his four-episode appearance on HBO political satire Veep.

