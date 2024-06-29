England train for the final time ahead of last-16 clash against Slovakia

England’s full squad took part in training on the eve of Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate’s side return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as the Group C winners get their knockout phase under way.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Saturday lunchtime before England head to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring complaint mid-February.

Kieran Trippier was also involved following a report that the full-back is a doubt to face Slovakia on Sunday due to a calf complaint.

The England side will face Slovakia on Sunday at 5pm UK time.

