Claps of thunder and forks of lightening brought the Germany v Denmark Euro's 2024 last 16 fixture to a sudden halt just hours after Switzerland secured their place in the quarter finals.

Referee Michael Oliver blew the whistle in the 35th minute of the game. Players moved into the dressing room awaiting the game to restart.

The two teams have been brought back out onto the pitch where they are set to warm up for five minutes.

The rain has cleared and the match is expected to resume shortly,

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday evening holders Italy crashed out of Euro 2024 as Luciano Spalletti’s side fell to a limp 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their last-16 clash in Berlin.

Three years after lifting the trophy at Wembley, the European champions looked a shadow of the team that emerged to take the title in 2021 and were comfortably beaten by a Swiss side who advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Championship for just the second time in their history.

