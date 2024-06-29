The New York Times Editorial Board is calling on President Joe Biden to leave the race for the White House after his performance at the presidential debate.

In an opinion piece published on Friday, the Board wrote: “The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant.

"He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr Trump’s provocations.

"He struggled to hold Mr Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.

“The greatest public service Mr Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” it added.

The Board also said there are Democratic leaders who would make for a “compelling and energetic” alternative to Trump, saying it was "too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes."

The Board goes on to say it would still Biden support as its “unequivocal pick” if the choice remains between him and former President Donald Trump.

After the CNN debate on Thursday - the first before the US election in November - Biden was criticised for his poor delivery and repeatedly losing his train of thought.

A day later, at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, Biden appeared more punchy and buoyant. He acknowledged that he does not debate as well as he once did, but insisted: "I know how to do this job."

