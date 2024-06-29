Starmer says he sympathises with Sunak over 'disgusting' Reform comments

Sir Keir Starmer said he shared Rishi Sunak’s disgust after a Reform UK campaigner used a racial slur to describe the Prime Minister.

The Labour leader accused Reform UK leader Nigel Farage of not doing enough following the incident, and added that it is the leader who sets the “tone, the culture and the standards” of a political party.

Speaking to reporters in the South East of England on Saturday, he said: “I don’t think (Nigel Farage) has shown the leadership he should’ve shown. There’s no good condemning remarks after the event.

“If you lead a party you set the tone, and the culture, and the standards of your party, and I don’t think he’s done enough in terms of leadership.”

Asked if he sympathises with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following the racial slur, Starmer said: “I do, and I thought what he said about his daughters in particular was very powerful.

“And I’m glad he said it and I share his disgust at the comments that were made.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Redcar, North Yorkshire, while on the campaign trail Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Campaigners for Farage’s party Reform UK were recorded making racist comments, including about the PM, who is of Indian descent.

The footage, made by an undercover Channel 4 reporter, showed Reform campaigner Andrew Parker using the racist term about Sunak and suggesting migrants should be used as “target practice”.

Another canvasser described the Pride flag as “degenerate” and suggested members of the LGBT community are paedophiles.

Responding to the comments on Friday, Sunak said: "When my two daughters have to see and hear Reform people who campaign for Nigel Farage calling me an effing p***’, it hurts, and it makes me angry, and I think he has some questions to answer."

"I don't repeat those words lightly, I do so deliberately because this is too important not to call out for what it is", he told ITV News Political Correspondent Shehab Khan, who was interviewing Sunak on behalf of broadcasters.

The PM went on to say "our politics and country is better than that, as PM but more importantly as a father of two young girls its my duty to call out this corrosive and divisive behaviour".

