Countdown to kick-off as England prepare to take on Slovakia

Despite a lackluster start to the tournament, the England squad believes "99% of the fans are behind us", as ITV News' Sports Editor Steve Scott reports

England are set to face Slovakia in last-16 action of the Euros 2024 on Sunday at 5pm GMT.

The two sides will meet in Gelsenkirchen with a quarter-final place against Switzerland at stake.

Southgate altered his midfield by bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold for the goalless draw against Slovenia last week, but after England again failed to live up to high expectations there looks set to be another change for the meeting with Slovakia.

Kobbie Mainoo, who made a positive difference to the team’s play when he came on for Gallagher at half-time in Cologne, is in line to play from the start.

Southgate though was not ready to make wholesale changes, telling reporters: “You’ve got to be very careful not to throw everything out the window, lose things you’re doing well and lose continuity and the confidence that comes from players playing together and the understanding that comes with that.

“You have to ignore external advice and be assured in what you’re doing. Equally, we’ve had some players who have come in and had a big impact from the bench.”

Harry Kane believes he will be at “peak sharpness” as he looks to continue his fine knockout goalscoring record for England at Euro 2024.

Captain Kane may be England’s all-time leading goalscorer but his strike in the draw with Denmark was his first in the group stage of a major finals since the 2018 World Cup.

However, he will be buoyed by his recent record once the business end of the tournament begins against Slovakia, having scored four in four at Euro 2020 as England were eventually beaten on penalties by Italy.

Kane said: “So we’ve had three games in a short space of time so I feel like not just for me, but a lot of players come into their peak sharpness at the knockout stage and that’s what I found in especially recent tournaments as well.”

