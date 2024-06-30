Reform UK candidate backs Conservative win amid racism row

A Reform UK candidate has said he is suspending his campaign and endorsing the Conservatives, citing a “failure of leadership” over behaviour within Reform which has led him to become “increasingly disillusioned”.

Liam Booth-Isherwood, who is standing in Erewash, said he would instead be endorsing the Tory contender Maggie Throup. He said in a statement: “I am today announcing my decision to leave the Reform Party and have suspended my campaign as the Reform candidate for Erewash with immediate effect.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been increasingly disillusioned with the behaviour and conduct of Reform."

He went on to cite "the reports of widespread racism and sexism in Reform" making clear "there is a significant moral issue within certain elements of the party".

Booth-Isherwood said the failure from the party's leadership to address the problem has made it a party he no longer wants to be associated with.

“As a result, I am announcing my endorsement of the Conservative Party candidate, Maggie Throup, for Erewash. Only she can stop Labour.”

It comes after Reform UK was forced to withdraw support for three of its candidates, following accusations of racist and offensive comments being made.

The party - which is led by Nigel Farage - will no longer back Edward Oakenfull, standing in Derbyshire Dales; Robert Lomas, standing in Barnsley North, and Leslie Lilley, standing in Southend East and Rochford.

The registration deadline for candidates has passed for the upcoming election, so all three candidates will remain on the ballot paper.

It comes amid an ongoing row surrounding racism in the Reform UK party. Campaigners for Farage’s party were recorded making racist comments, including about the PM, who is of Indian descent.

The footage, made by an undercover Channel 4 reporter, showed Reform campaigner Andrew Parker using the racist term about Sunak and suggesting migrants should be used as “target practice”.

Reform UK has said it has reported Channel 4 to the Electoral Commission, describing the broadcast as "election interference".

In a letter to the Electoral Commission, the party’s secretary Adam Richardson claimed that it was “entirely evident that Mr Parker was a plant within the Channel 4 news piece”.

He added: “The Channel 4 broadcast has clearly been made to harm Reform UK during an election period and this cannot be described as anything short of election interference.”

Channel 4 hit back at the claims Mr Parker was a paid actor, with a spokesperson for the broadcaster saying: “We met Mr Parker for the first time at Reform UK party headquarters, where he was a Reform party canvasser.”

Mr Farage also claimed the audience on BBC’s Question Time on Friday, during which he was questioned about his party’s supporters, “was rigged” and he is refusing to appear on the flagship Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show unless the corporation apologises.

The BBC has denied Mr Farage’s claims.

