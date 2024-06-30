Woman charged over video 'showing prison officer having sex with inmate' in cell

A woman has been charged after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a jail cell.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day.

“Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, (13/12/93) of Fulham, was charged on 29 June with misconduct in public office. She will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.”

