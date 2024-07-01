Andy Murray waits until last minute to confirm Wimbledon appearance

Andy Murray will give himself until the last minute to decide on his Wimbledon participation after missing his Monday deadline to make the call.

The Scot, who is scheduled to play Tomas Machac in the first round of the singles on Centre Court on Tuesday, was set to announce on Monday evening whether or not he would play.

But, after a competitive practice session with fellow British player Kyle Edmund on Monday, Murray is still mulling over whether he is in good enough physical shape, and it is now understood he will not make a final decision until Tuesday.

Murray was leading Edmund 6-3 2-0 when they reached the end of their session, and he said afterwards: "It was good."

" I’m going to go and have a chat with my team now, speak to my family this evening and then make a decision.

"It’s getting better and the testing and stuff I’ve done has been good, I just need to decide whether it’s enough to compete."

Murray, who underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst nine days ago, was serving well and hitting some strong groundstrokes, but his movement undoubtedly remains compromised and he was struggling when pulled out wide.

Andy Murray had surgery nine days ago. Credit: PA

Machac, ranked 39, is likely to make the match physical, although he is inexperienced on grass.

Murray’s indecision provides a headache for Wimbledon organisers in terms of Tuesday’s order of play, but chief executive Sally Bolton said: "We’ve always got plenty of scheduling challenges to face.

"As he said himself, Andy has earned the right to make the decision and we will absolutely respect that.

"All of us have therefore got to be agile in the way that we deliver our plans, but we’re really happy to do that."

"It’s very much for Andy to make this decision and make it at the right time for him."

Murray confirmed last week that he is planning for Wimbledon and the Olympics to be the final events of his career.

Bolton hinted that the 37-year-old will join Fred Perry in having a statue somewhere in the grounds once his playing career is over, but that may not be outside Centre Court.

