Election could be ‘season finale’ to independence debate, Scottish Tories say

Thursday’s general election is an opportunity to “draw a permanent line” under the Scottish independence debate, a senior Scottish Conservative has said.

With his party’s election campaign entering its final days, party chairman Craig Hoy said voting for the Conservatives in “key seats” where the party is going toe-to-toe with the SNP could “finish off any hope the SNP have of seeking independence”.

He said this would enable the country to focus on “the things that really matter”, such as healthcare and roads.

If voters back the Scottish Conservatives in the key seats where we are going toe-to-toe with the nationalists, it could be the season finale of the SNP's bid for independence. Craig Hoy MSP

Mr Hoy said: “This General Election in Scotland is a huge opportunity to beat the SNP, so that all of the focus can finally be on the things that really matter, such as faster GP appointments and fixing the roads.

“If voters back the Scottish Conservatives in the key seats where we are going toe-to-toe with the nationalists, it could be the season finale of the SNP’s bid for independence.

“We could finish off any hope the SNP have of seeking independence and draw a permanent line under the debate that has divided Scotland for more than a decade.

“Thursday’s vote is the best chance yet to beat the SNP but we need to make sure we seize it by voting Scottish Conservative in the key seats where it will be really tight.”

Mr Hoy also warned that a vote for anyone else in “key seats”, such as Reform, would only help the SNP.

“Even a few votes for another party, such as Reform, could help the SNP to win,” he said.

SNP candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Glen Reynolds said: “The only thing that will be finished come Thursday are the Tories. They deserve the democratic drubbing that is coming their way, after 14 years of Westminster-imposed austerity, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The SNP is the main challenger in every Tory-held seat – only a vote for the SNP gives us the chance to remove every single Tory MP across Scotland.

“On Thursday, the result of the election in England is already a foregone conclusion – Sir Keir Starmer is going to be the next Prime Minister.

“The only story left in this election is Scotland – where it is hotly contested between the SNP and the Labour Party.

“It is only SNP voices in the House of Commons that will hold a Labour government to account and ensure that Scotland’s voice is heard.”