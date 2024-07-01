Israeli military orders mass evacuation of civilians from eastern Khan Younis

Israel's military has ordered Palestinians to evacuate from the eastern part of the Gazan city of Khan Younis.

The order has created speculation that it could be a precursor ahead of a return of Israeli forces to the southern city.

It comes after Israel concluded an offensive in Khan Younis earlier this year and withdrew most of its forces.

Israel is currently in the final stages of an offensive in the nearby city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said the war against proscribed terror group Hamas was winding down, with Israel turning its attention to its border with Lebanon - where fighting with the group Hezbollah is escalating.

Netanyahu added the "intense" part of Israel's war in Gaza is over, but vowed the country's military would continue operating in the territory until Hamas was eliminated.

Israel launched its air and ground invasion of Gaza immediately after Hamas' October 7 attack, which killed some 1,200 people and led to around 250 others being taken hostage.

The Israeli offensive has since killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…