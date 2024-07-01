Jude Bellingham investigated over gesture during Slovakia game

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA for a gesture he made after scoring a late equaliser against Slovakia in the Euros last-16.

The Real Madrid star gestured toward the Slovakian bench after his overhead kick brought England level in the dying seconds of injury time in Gelsenkirchen.

UEFA released a statement on Monday which read: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Bellingham posted on X about the gesture in the hours after the match, saying: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

The Football Association has also been charged over a “lack of order or discipline” from supporters and over fans lighting fireworks.

England managed to sneak past Slovakia in the last-16 clash, meaning the Three Lions will face off against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Speaking on ITV after the game England captain, Harry Kane said it was "the desire and attitude from the boys and staff and everyone involved," that secured the win.

"It looked tough for a second there but we kept going. We’ve worked on so many details, we put a long throw in a couple of days ago and we said we might need it.

“Then Jude does what Jude does, it was an unbelievable goal and it kept our tournament alive.

“I think it’s one of the best (goals) in our country’s history. What a player he is. He works so hard for the team."

