Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen has been forced to withdraw from the national tour of Player Kings, following his fall from a West End stage.

The 85-year-old actor has been told he has to recuperate from his fall at the Noël Coward theatre in London’s West End last month. He had been performing in a fight scene when he appeared to lose his footing and tumbled off the stage.

Sir Ian said: "It's with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime."

The tour was due to take place in Bristol Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle from July 3 to July 7.

A statement from the production said: "Following Ian McKellen's injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors' advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover. "Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes. "As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian's brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know...