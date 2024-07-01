Trump granted 'some' immunity on Capitol riot charges - but what does this mean?

This was the last possible day the Supreme Court could rule.

Already, their deliberation had handed Donald Trump’s legal team valuable delays as he seeks to fight the Federal charges of attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Now, six of the nine justices, all conservatives (and three appointed by Trump himself) have ruled President Trump does enjoy some presidential immunity for official acts.

Their ruling has effectively kicked this case back to the lower court. It will now have to unpick which of the charges Trump faces for alleged election subversion involved official acts and which involved private, unofficial acts.

The big takeaway is that it now makes it almost impossible for the January 6 case to even begin before the election, meaning voters will be denied the opportunity of hearing the evidence against a man running for the White House.

It’s already been greeted as a huge victory by Donald Trump who described it as a "big win for our constitution and democracy".

But one of the three dissenting liberal justices on the bench was devastating in her assessment of the effect of this ruling.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said: "The relationship between the president and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably.

"In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law."

She concluded her written arguments by saying "with fear for our democracy, I dissent" - in what is being described by experts as one of the most stinging rebukes in Supreme Court history.

