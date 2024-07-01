Ukrainian prisoners have been offered release only if they agree to "defend the motherland" and join the fight against Russia.

F or the first time Ukraine is including its prison population in the military draft to address manpower shortages, as Russia's military builds-up in the east and makes gradual gains in the west.

A recruiter, a member of a volunteer assault battalion, told prisoners at a rural penal colony in southeast Ukraine, that they could "start a new life" by joining the war.

Ukrainian prisoners being trained by the military. Credit: AP

"You can put an end to this and start a new life," they said.

"The main thing is your will, because you are going to defend the motherland. You won’t succeed at 50%, you have to give 100% of yourself, even 150%."

The new recruitment drive, approved by the Ukrainian parliament in a controversial bill, has already seen more than 3,000 prisoners released on parole and assigned to military units.

Another 27,000 could be eligible for the new military draft, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry says.

Ernest Volvach, 27, is serving a two-year sentence for robbery at a penal colony in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, he told AP he wants to join the programme to "do something for Ukraine".

After completing his sentence in a year, a 30-year-old inmate, who currently works as a riveter at a penal colony, plans to volunteer but refuses to do so currently due to the lack of home leave under the parole programme.

27,000 inmates could potentially be eligible for the new recruitment programme. Credit: AP

Paroled inmate Mykhailo, 29, told AP: "I decided to sign up for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army because I have a family at home, children, parents... I will be more useful in the war."

Deputy Justice Minister Olena Vysotska, said: "A lot of the motivation comes from (inmates) wanting to return home a hero, and not to return home from prison."

She added the programme could provide as many as 5,000 recruits which would "definitely help" Ukraine's war effort.

