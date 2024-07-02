Andy Murray has confirmed he will not be competing in the men's singles at Wimbledon this year.

The Scottish tennis ace will be playing doubles with his brother Jamie, his team announced on Tuesday.

This is to be Murray's final Wimbledon tournament after being the headline act in SW19 since 2005.

Murray’s participation has been in doubt since pulling out during his last-16 match at Queen’s Club and undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

The 37-year-old had been scheduled to face Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic this evening on Centre Court, but this will not go ahead.

A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

More to follow...