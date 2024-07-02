By Hannah Ward-Glenton, ITV News Producer

Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday night, telling a rally: "Don't let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas".

The former prime minister spoke at a Conservative campaign event in London before Rishi Sunak arrived to deliver his speech, and was greeted by cheers, claps, whistles and chants of “Boris, Boris, Boris”.

He repeated warnings of a Labour "supermajority" and said a vote for Reform UK would contribute to that majority.

Johnson reinforced the Tory jibe that the Labour leader would clock off work at 6pm if he were to become prime minister.

Starmer has previously said in interviews that he has always reserved Friday evenings to spend with his family, unless “it’s absolutely urgent or a special reason”.

“When Rishi asked me to come and help of course I couldn’t say no,” Johnson continued. “We’re all here because we love our country.”

The speech comes as the Conservative party makes a final push to sway voters ahead of Thursday's General Election, with polls widely predicting a big Labour majority.

