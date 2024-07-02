Cristiano Ronaldo says 'without doubt' this year's Euros will be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has said "without doubt" this year's Euros will be his last after he burst into tears when he missed a penalty against Slovenia on Monday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese footballer missed a series of chances and had his extra-time penalty saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the nil-nil encounter.

Ronaldo, who is playing in his sixth Euros, told Portuguese TV that "it is without doubt my last European Championships".

“But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by all that football means - by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me," he said.

Ronaldo's tears turned to joy after Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three penalties in the shoot-out to secure their place in the quarter-finals battle of the titans match against France.

Ronaldo, who has scored a record 14 goals at the Euros, added his main motivation now was “making people happy".

He said: "It’s not about leaving the world of football... What else is there for me to do or win? It’s not going to come down to one point more or one point less.”

The three UEFA Men's Player of the Year award-winning star currently plays for the Saudi-Arabian team Al Nassr.

