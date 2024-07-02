General Election 2024: Can I still vote if my postal ballot has not arrived?

Delays to postal vote deliveries have sparked concern over whether some voters will be able to cast a ballot in Thursday's election.

More than 90 constituencies have raised concerns about ballots failing to arrive, according to The Telegraph, with the majority of issues concentrated in Scotland.

The poll is taking place in the first week of the school holidays north of the border, with a higher than usual number of people expected to vote ahead of time.

Number 10 said the government is aware of some issues around the printing and delivery of postal ballot packs in some local areas and is working to help resolve them.

Completed postal votes must have reached councils by 10pm on July 4.

Here, ITV News explains what your options are if you have not yet received your postal voting package and what is causing the delays.

Can you still vote if your postal ballot has not arrived?

The Electoral Commission is advising anyone who has not received their postal ballot pack to "request a replacement from their local authority".

A replacement can be sent by post up until 5pm on Wednesday July 3, and voters can authorise someone to collect it on their behalf.

If voters are concerned about returning their ballot by post, it is possible to hand deliver the voting pack to their polling station on polling day.

But, the government has said Royal Mail will also be conducting sweeps of their delivery system on polling day to make sure any ballot packs still in the postal system are identified and passed to returning officers ahead of polls closing.

Voters can also ask someone to hand their ballot pack in on their behalf, known as a proxy vote.

According to the regulator, a voter can only apply for an emergency proxy if something unexpected prevents them from voting, such as a medical emergency, being away for work, and a lost or stolen voter ID.

Emergency proxy applications are made by contacting the electoral services team at a voter's local council and can be made up to 5pm on polling day.

Voters can hand in a maximum of five postal ballots in addition to their own, and will be required to complete a form at the polling station when doing so.

Voters can hand deliver their postal vote to their polling station on Thursday, July 4. Credit: PA

Why have there been delays?

Local councils are responsible for sending postal ballot forms to voters, but the exact reason for delays has not been clarified.

Blame has been passed between the government, local councils and Royal Mail.

The Local Government Association called for a review of the already “overburdened” system put under extra pressure by an “unprecedented increase” in people voting by post.

It added postal voting is expected to have increased 20% since the 2019 general election, and said "more could be done to support Royal Mail and printers to be ready to deliver elections.”

Meanwhile, Royal Mail told ITV News it has "no backlog of postal votes" and said where specific concerns have been raised it has "investigated and confirmed ballot packs are being delivered" as soon as they arrive in its network".

The organisation also said it "would welcome a review into the timetable for future elections" to "ensure that the system for printing and administering postal votes before they are handed to Royal Mail works as smoothly as possible”.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned by the delays, meanwhile Rishi Sunak assures he is working to resolve the issue. Credit: PA

What are party leaders saying about the delays?

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Rishi Sunak is not concerned that some people could be disenfranchised by the issues.

“We’re working closely with the Electoral Commission, returning officers, Royal Mail and the print suppliers to support the resolution of these issues,” he told journalists.

It comes after Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney warned some Scots could be “disenfranchised” if their postal votes cannot be filled out and returned on time.

Meanwhile, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was concerned about delays to people receiving their postal votes ahead of polling day.

"It is really important in this election that every single person has the ability to vote, and I hope vote for change.

“We must do everything we collectively can to ensure that those ballot papers get to people, that they can fill them in and have the vote to which they are entitled, so the country can move forward with the change that I hope will be delivered at this election.”

