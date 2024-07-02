By James Gray, ITV News Producer

Knock, knock. "Hi, it's David Cameron," is probably a greeting many Britons wouldn't expect to hear on their doorstep during the run-up to a General Election.

The idea of a former prime minister appearing behind your front door may seem unlikely, but, with the help of doorbell cameras, this election has somewhat put that idea to bed.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is one of several politicians who have in fact been caught on the cameras, while campaigning for their respective parties.

The resulting footage has been widely shared online, although not always to the advantage of those captured on video.

Here, ITV News explores how doorbell cameras have helped to play a role in the election, and pull back the curtain on politicians as they meet the electorate.

May surprises voters with 'lovely message'

It's not every day that a former prime minister goes door knocking, but in one constituency that's exactly what happened when footage recently emerged of Theresa May canvassing support for a local Conservative candidate.

May, who served as PM between 2016 and 2019, can be seen ringing a doorbell, prompting the following response: "We can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message you can do it now."

She can then be seen introducing herself and encouraging support for the Tory hopeful, saying: "As you're not in, I'll pop a leaflet through your door."

The footage left many voters stunned, with some taking to social media to voice their shock.

One posted on X: "Say what you like about Britain and it's politics... but there ain't many western democracies where you'd get a former prime minister leaving a lovely little message on your ring doorbell."

Another added: "I don't care about my political differences with Theresa May.

"If a former PM of the country goes out and knocks doors for candidates of her party, that shows a dedication to public service that transcends party politics."

May announced earlier this year that she would not be standing for re-election, bringing an end to a 27-year long career in politics.

In a statement released at the time, May said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to serve as an MP, and that she would be supporting her successor to "secure a Conservative victory" in her Maidenhead seat.

'Hi, it's David Cameron'

Not to be upstaged, former prime minister Lord Cameron was also captured by a doorbell camera as he gave a helping hand to a separate Conservative candidate, ahead of polling day.

Lord Cameron, who was appointed foreign secretary last November, can be seen in the video urging support for the candidate, saying: "We'll be leaving one of these [leaflets] in your door.

"Thanks very much, have a good day."

Lord Cameron served as PM between 2010 and 2016, and resigned from office after the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

His return to frontline politics was enabled after incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak awarded him a life peerage.

Labour 'did not bother' winning seat in 2019

On the flipside, doorbell cameras have also shown in the run-up to this year's election how party candidates can be caught out unwittingly through their choice of words.

Scottish Labour candidate Tauqeer Malik, for example, was filmed telling a resident that his party had previously backed a Conservative win in the constituency he is now standing in during the 2019 General Election.

The footage, which was obtained by the Press and Journal, showed Malik saying Labour "did not bother" attempting to win the seat and were instead "hoping" the area's Tory candidate would win.

Malik can later be seen asking the resident to vote Labour on July 4 to deny SNP leader in the House of Commons Stephen Flynn from winning the seat.

"Please as a tactical vote, it's only between me and SNP," Malik says in the footage.

"I want to get rid of SNP because we are very lucky we didn't get separation from the United Kingdom in 2014. Otherwise we were bankrupt within five months."

A statement issued on Malik's behalf after the footage was released said: "This election is about the need for change, from two governments that have put their own interests before the citizens of Aberdeen South.

"My focus in the last week of the campaign is about the future not the past.

"My message is clear to voters right across the constituency that if you want to defeat the SNP on July 4, don’t gamble on the Tories."

Candidates who are also standing in Aberdeen South include: Graeme Craib (Scottish Family Party), Jeff Goodhall (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Guy Ingerson (Scottish Green Party), Sophie Molly (Independent), Michael Pearce (Reform UK) and John Wheeler (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party).

'You're just here nicking stuff?'

A Liberal Democrat candidate, meanwhile, also found themselves in hot water after a doorbell camera filmed her appearing to joke about a resident's regional accent.

Lisa Smart can he heard in the video, which was obtained by a tabloid newspaper, asking the resident if they planned to use their vote.

When the resident explained that she voted in Liverpool, Smart quipped: "Understood, so you're just here nicking stuff?"

A Lib Dem spokesperson has since said Smart has "returned to the address and given a fulsome apology".

