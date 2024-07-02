India: Dozens dead and more than 150 hospitalised in stampede at religious event

At least 87 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday, according to local police.

Police in the Hathras district said at least 60 people have been confirmed dead.

Another 27 people were confirmed dead in the Etah district, among them were 23 women, three children, and one man.

Medical professionals have said that the death toll may rise.

The incident happened as people were leaving a prayer meeting, known as a satsang, in the Mughal Garhi village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Officer Rajesh Singh said overcrowding may have been a factor. Initial reports suggested that over 15,000 people had gathered for the event, which had permission to host about 5,000.

Bodies were being brought to hospitals and morgues by trucks and private vehicles, government official Matadin Saroj said.

The stampede took place about 350 kilometers (217 miles) southwest of state capital Lucknow.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety measures.

More to follow...

