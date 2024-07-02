'Life is going to be noisier': Scottish couple welcome rare quadruplets

A couple in Scotland have welcomed four baby boys into the world, in a rare birth of naturally conceived quadruplets.

The tiny new arrivals - Ben, Noah, Harrison and Rory - each weighed less than 3lb.

Arlene and John Mitchell, from Longridge in West Lothian, could not believe they were expecting four, something that only occurs about one in 700,000 births.

“It was a total shock when we found out there were four babies at the first scan," Arlene said.

"The nurse said she thought there was more than one baby and then she said there was more than three babies!"

Arlene was closely monitored throughout her pregnancy because of risks associated with multiple births. Credit: NHS Lothian

Arlene, 34, and John, 38, who already have a daughter Lauren, 11, and a three-year-old son Hunter are now adjusting to being a family of eight.

John said: “Life is going to be a bit noisier for all of us but I’m really looking forward to us being one big family.”

A dedicated team of 17 doctors and midwives delivered the quadruplets at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on May 14.

Arlene underwent a planned Caesarean section when she was 30 weeks pregnant to reduce the risks associated with the birth.

A team of four clinicians was assigned to look after each baby as soon as it was born.

A team of 17 medics delivered the quadruplets on May 14. Credit: NHS Lothian

The boys were all given intensive care in the Neonatal Department, where they were tube-fed and had their breathing stabilised.

Katy Ruggeri, Associate Director of Midwifery, NHS Lothian, said: “Delivering quadruplets is an extraordinary experience and I am immensely proud of our entire midwifery and neonatal team for their dedication and expertise throughout this remarkable journey."

The babies are currently doing well, and are in the Special Care Baby Unit with the rest of the family in St John’s Hospital ahead of their move home.

Arlene said: “Welcoming quadruplets into the world has been an incredible and overwhelming experience.

“It’s going to be a very different house and probably a bit noisier but we’re so looking forward to taking our babies home.”

