Majority of US voters say Democrats more likely to win without Biden, poll says

Three-quarters of voters in the US say the Democratic Party would have a better chance at holding onto the presidency with somebody other than President Joe Biden as their candidate, according to a new poll.

The current president's approval rating has fallen to a new low after his shaky performance in the first presidential debate between him and former President Donald Trump, which took place on Thursday.

The data was collected by SSRS on behalf of CNN.

Among only Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters, 56% say the party has a better shot at the presidency with someone other than Biden, while 43% say the party stands a better chance with him.

A comparison of the current president and his Republican counterpart showed Trump as having a six-point lead over Biden with voters, with the former at 49% and the latter at 43%.

The poll found that voters rated Vice President Kamala Harris higher than Joe Biden, with a comparison of her and Donald Trump showing Harris having the support of 45% of registered voters, and Trump at 47%.

Harris' stronger showing is due at least in part to her being more widely supported by women and independents.

Other Democrats have been suggested as potential Biden replacements over the last couple of days, but each of them trails Trump among registered voters, according to the SSRS data.

Their levels of support appear to be similar to Biden's, including California Governor Gavin Newsom (48% Trump to 43% Newsom), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (47% Trump to 43% Buttigieg), and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (47% Trump to 42% Whitmer).

Biden's campaign team has insisted he will not drop out of the race, despite criticism of the president becoming more widespread after his debate performance.

He sought to reassure Democrats of his suitability to run for a second term on Friday, telling a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina: "I know how to tell the truth".

The New York Times Editorial Board joined calls for the president to drop out over the weekend, describing Biden as "the shadow of a great public servant".

While unprecedented and logistically difficult, it is not impossible for Joe Biden to be replaced as the presidential candidate for the Democrats ahead of the election on November 5.

The party would need to overturn the results of the state primaries after Joe Biden was confirmed as the virtually unopposed candidate earlier this year.

Under current Democratic Party rules, it would be almost impossible to replace Biden without his consent or without party officials being willing to rewrite its rules at the August national convention.

Realistically, the only scenario that would enable the Democrats to choose a new candidate to take on Trump would be for Biden to withdraw.

The election continues to be driven more by feelings about Trump than about Biden, SSRS data shows.

Two-thirds (66%) of Trump backers say they are voting mainly for him rather than against Biden (up from 60% in January) while 37% of Biden’s supporters say their vote is more for the president than against his predecessor (up from 32% earlier this year).

