Second Reform candidate quits citing ‘racism and bigotry’ to back Tories

The second Reform UK candidate in a matter of days has quit the party and the election race in favour of backing the Conservatives. Just two days out from voting, Harry Horton has more

A second Reform candidate has quit and dropped out of the election campaign to instead back their local Conservative - claiming the "vast majority" of Reform candidates are "racist, misogynistic and bigoted".

While stating she believes the party leadership is "not racist", Georgie David who was standing as the Reform candidate for West Ham and Beckton, said they have failed to "tackle this issue in any meaningful way".

The party has quickly moved to distance itself from Ms David's comments, bashing them as "sweeping" and that it was both "sad and strange" that she hadn't come to party leadership with the comments "before publicly trashing" colleagues.

In another step away from Ms David, Reform have said she was a "last minute addition" to their campaign trail.

The move follows that of Liam Booth-Isherwood, who dropped out of the parliamentary race while campaigning for Reform UK.

He said he had become “increasingly disillusioned” with the behaviour of the party, citing a “significant moral issue” within its ranks.

Nigel Farage’s party has been embroiled by racism allegations since campaigners for Reform in Clacton were recorded by an undercover journalist from Channel 4 making racist comments, including about the prime minister, who is of Indian descent.

While Mr Farage has called the Channel 4 report a “set-up” – an assertion the broadcaster has strenuously denied – social media activity of candidates expressing racist, xenophobic or homophobic ideation has continued to raise questions for the party leadership on the views held by those within their ranks.

Reform has confirmed it has dropped support for candidates Leslie Lilley in Southend East and Rochford; Edward Oakenfull in Derbyshire Dales; and Robert Lomas in Barnsley North.

Ms David said she would be leaving Reform with “immediate effect” and endorsing the Conservative Party candidate in the seat, Holly Alice Ramsey.

Ms David said that party leadership was 'not racist' but have failed to tackle the issue in a meaningful way. Credit: PA

She said: “I am in no doubt that the party and its senior leadership are not racist. However, as the vast majority of candidates are indeed racist, misogynistic, and bigoted, I do not wish to be directly associated with people who hold such views that are so vastly opposing to my own and what I stand for.

“I also have been significantly frustrated and dismayed by the failure of the Reform Party’s leadership to tackle this issue in any meaningful way, and their attempts to instead try to brush it under the carpet or cry foul play.

“As such, I have now suspended my campaign with Reform, and I am endorsing the Conservative Party. I would encourage all of my fellow patriots to do the same.”

A Reform UK party spokesman said: “We are very disappointed with Ms David’s course of action.

“We strongly disagree with her sweeping comments about the ‘vast majority’ of our 600-plus candidates, the vast majority of whom she can never even have met.

“And we find it sad and strange that she chose not to bring up any of her concerns with the party leadership before publicly trashing so many of her blameless colleagues who are giving their all to get Reform UK elected.

“Ms David was a last minute addition to our candidate list and we apologise to the voters of West Ham and Beckton for any inconvenience.”

Mr Farage has previously said “bad apples” will be removed from the party, which he said had been “let down” by a vetting company hired to assess candidates.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “For the second time this week, we have seen a Reform candidate declare that a vote for Reform is a vote for Labour and £2,094 extra taxes for every working household.

“Just 130,000 voters currently considering voting for Reform or the Liberal Democrats could change the course of this election, and Ms David knows this.

“With less than 48 hours till the polls open, be in no doubt – only a vote for the Conservatives can stop the dangers of an unaccountable Labour supermajority.”

Reform candidates who have had their support removed by the party or who have elected not to run will still appear on ballot papers.

Who are the candidates for West Ham and Beckton constituency?

James Edward Asser - Labour Party

Lois Austin - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Emily Bigland - Liberal Democrats

Rob Callender - Green Party

Sophia Naqvi - Newham Independents Party

Holly Alice Ramsey - Conservatives

Kayode Shedowo - Christian Peoples Alliance

