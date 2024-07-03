Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to pair up for Wimbledon mixed doubles

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles together at Wimbledon after the pair were granted a wildcard entry, the Scot's representatives have confirmed.

The development comes after Murray announced that he would not be entering the men's singles competition due to injury, in what will be his final appearance at the All England Club.

Murray, 37, famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.

When Raducanu does walk out alongside the three-time Grand Slam champion, it will mark her doubles slam debut - her only tour-level doubles match coming in Washington two years ago.

Murray and Raducanu appeared across the net from each other back in the summer of 2020, when a Battle of the Brits event was staged at the National Tennis Centre during the Covid-related hiatus.

Murray withdrew from singles competition at Wimbledon on Tuesday, with a statement from his representatives saying that while he is "extremely disappointed" to drop out, he will still play men's doubles with his brother, Jamie.

The Murrays will play their opening match of the men's doubles on Thursday, with the opening round of the mixed held on Friday and Saturday.

Asked following her first-round win on Monday about Murray's influence on her, Raducanu said: "I think the biggest advice is just how he's always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people.

" I haven't really spoken to him so much. I think for me it's just watching him operate day-to-day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything.

"Even in practice now, he's so on it to the minute. I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up.

"He's there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples."

