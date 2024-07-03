By James Gray, ITV News Producer

Charities have urged polling stations around the United Kingdom to ensure they do everything in their power to make sure voting in the General Election is "as accessible as possible".

The disability equality charity Scope told ITV News that disabled voters can face a range of challenges when going to cast their ballot, including a lack of accessible parking or voting booths.

It comes after the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) called it a "scandal" that blind and partially sighted people are still having to share their ballot, despite the right to vote in secret being brought into British law more than 150 years ago.

Do you live with a disability and are planning to vote in Thursday's election? ITV News explains what provisions polling stations must provide to ensure equal access.

'You want to be independent'

The RNIB, in an open letter to the government, said it found only 13% of blind voters felt they could vote in secret during the previous General Election, in 2019.

While less than half (44%) of partially sighted voters said the existing system allowed them to cast their ballots independently.

The charity is calling on the government to make this General Election the last "where blind people have to share their vote".

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, blind campaigner Lucy Edwards explained the challenges faced by blind or partially sighted voters - many of whom have to be accompanied into a voting booth.

She said she often feels a "little bit judged" when she casts her ballot, adding all she wants is to be able to "vote in secret".

"There's people out there that maybe don't have the support system that I do and will be guided into the polling station with maybe a member of their family, if they've listed it beforehand, and they might not trust them wholly," she said.

"You want to be independent."

Blind campaigner Lucy Edwards told ITV's Lorraine that she feels a 'little bit judged' when someone has to accompany her as she votes

Ms Edwards also championed the use of "game changing" devices, such as a McGonagle Reader - a tactile device with an integrated audio player.

The RNIB recommends that anyone making a reasonable adjustment request for a McGonagle Reader or similar does so as soon as possible to avoid any issues come election day.

The Electoral Commission has previously called on politicians to "give disabled people more ways to vote", while the Equality Act 2010 states that returning officers at polling stations must anticipate the needs of disabled voters and make reasonable adjustments to remove significant disadvantages for them.

To support blind and partially sighted voters, all polling stations are required to have:

A tactile voting device

A large print copy of the ballot paper for reference

Magnifiers

Additional lighting

Assistance from polling station staff to be guided to the voting booth and to mark your vote if needed

Make voting 'as accessible as possible'

A recent Scope survey, which was conducted in partnership with Opinium, found that many disabled voters face challenges on election day.

Respondents spoke of having to vote outside polling stations because of a lack of safe wheelchair access, while others said they felt forced to take up the option of a postal vote as they saw it as the only true way to cast an independent vote.

In a statement shared with ITV News, Louise Rubin, head of policy at Scope, said: "One in four of us are disabled, but we know from our research that voting in the past has been really difficult and even impossible for some disabled people.

"Issues range from a lack of accessible parking, unsafe ramps into polling stations, and booths that are the wrong height or size.

"Disabled people's voices must be heard at the ballot box. So many government policies have a direct impact on disabled people's lives.

"Life costs a lot more for disabled people, it's much harder to get into and stay in work, and the benefits system is broken.

"We're urging local authorities and polling stations to make sure they are doing everything they can to make voting as accessible as possible."

Polling stations should provide the following equipment to enable equal access on election day:

Clear signage which identifies an alternative entry to assist people with mobility issues

Disabled car parking spaces that are clearly marked and regularly monitored during the day

For polling stations with stairs, secure and stable wheelchair ramps with a low gradient should be provided

Polling booths at wheelchair level

Ballot boxes should be placed on tables and not chairs to allow wheelchair users to submit their votes independently

Seating

Pencil grip

Anyone who is unsure of what provisions will be provided at their registered polling station is urged to contact their local electoral authority as soon as possible.

