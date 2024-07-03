Child missing in suspected crocodile attack in Australia's Northern Territory

A police search is underway for a child, which went missing after a reported crocodile attack in Australia's Northern Territory.

The 12-year-old was last seen swimming at Mango Creek, near the remote town of Nganmarriyanga, formerly known as Palumpa, 360km south-west of the state's capital Darwin.

Police received reports of the missing child at around 5.30pm local time (9am BST) on Tuesday.

Officers , community members and search and rescue teams have been looking for the child, who has yet to be found.

Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson of Northern Territory Police said "Local officers are on scene and our thoughts are with the family and the community."

"Officers are currently searching a large section of the creek via boat and we thank the community for their ongoing assistance."

An aerial search may be launched, according to local media reports.

Northern Territory Police Minister Brent Potter said he has authorised the police to remove the crocodile from the area and recover the missing child once found.

Australia's Northern Territory is home to both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles.

Saltwater crocodiles can grow to over six metres and weigh over 1000kg. Freshwater crocodiles are smaller, growing up to three metres. Both have been known to attack people.

The Northern Territory has more saltwater crocodiles than anywhere else in the world, which were found to be the most aggressive species of crocodile by scientists.

