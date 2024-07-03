After clinching a win against Slovakia by the skin of their teeth over the weekend, England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham's stunning overhead kick in the 95th minute kept England in the match, while Harry Kane's extra-time header secured a win that many had all but given up on.

But with the victory secured, preparations are now underway for the quarter-finals.

Unlike England who have been criticised for being sluggish and uninspired to this point in the tournament, Switzerland are running hot off the heels of beating holders Italy.

So, how you can watch England vs Switzerland? ITV News explains.

Jude Bellingham's overhead kicked saved England's tournament dreams. Credit: PA

When is England's game against Switzerland?

England vs Switzerland will kick off 5pm BST on Saturday, July 6 at Dusseldorf Arena.

How can I watch England vs Switzerland?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One for free and will also be watchable via a live stream on BBC iPlayer.

How is the England squad looking?

In the England camp, it is unlikely Gareth Southgate will deviate too much from his current strategy, much to the dismay of critics.

Southgate’s side were moments away from an embarrassing exit, akin to the defeat to Iceland eight years earlier, as stoppage time ebbed away on Sunday evening.

Southgate has in all of England's games so far started with 10 of the same starting XI, only rotating one position - who plays alongside Declan Rice in the heart of England's midfield.

Jude Bellingham has been England's star so far in the competition. Credit: PA

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to retain his place in the Three Lions team, after replacing Conor Gallagher in England's midfield versus Slovakia.

Southgate, however, will be forced to make one change during their match against Switzerland, with defender Marc Guehi suspended after he picked up his second booking of the tournament against Slovakia.

Ezri Konsa’s extra-time substitute appearance against Slovakia may appear to position him as Guehi’s likely replacement, even if he came on at left-back as part of a series of desperate late-game reshuffles.

Switzerland celebrate after their victory over Italy. Credit: PA

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez are Southgate's other options.

The elephant in the room is Luke Shaw, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury but is England's only specialist left back in the tournament.

He made it onto the bench during the Slovakia game, but Southgate has said he hasn't trained fully with the steam so starting with him could be "a huge risk".

Captain Harry Kane scored the second goal against Slovakia in extra time to secure England's victory. Credit: PA

Yellow cards are wiped after the quarter-finals for suspension purposes, but England will have Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher all walking the tightrope against Switzerland.

Southgate has been full of praise for Switzerland in the build-up, labelling their performances so far in the tournament as "outstanding".

