Voters will head to the polls on Thursday to deliver their choice in the 2024 General Election.

They will vote for their local MP, which will ultimately decide the next government.

Here, ITV News explains what happens on voting day, if you need photo ID, if you can bring your own pen and what happens if you are ill?

How do you vote in-person?

The polls will open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

If you’re registered to vote in person, the location of your polling station will be printed on your polling card. Alternatively, you can find your polling station here.

You can only vote at your allocated polling station.

When you arrive at the station, give staff your name and address. All voters will also have to show a valid form of photo ID.

You will then be handed a ballot paper containing a list of your voting options.

Take your ballot into a polling booth and read the instructions on the paper in full before making your decision.

Mark 'X' next to who you want to vote for and then fold your ballot and place it into the labelled ballot box.

If you opted to vote by post, it must be with the elections team at your local council by 10pm on polling day to be counted.

If you have not posted your postal vote in time, you can take it your polling station. You will be asked to fill out a form to confirm your vote.

For more information on postal voting, including what to do if your ballot has not been delivered, read here.

What sort of ID is accepted?

For the first time in a General Election, everyone must show photo ID when voting in person in England, Scotland and Wales.

The photo on your ID must look like you and you can still use your ID even if it has expired, according to the government's website. Anyone voting on behalf of someone else, will still need to bring their own ID.

The types of photo ID accepted include:

UK passport or a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

Blue Badge

B iometric residence permit (BRP)

Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

N ational identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector’s Document

You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

O lder person’s bus pass

D isabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass

What if someone has changed their name?

The name on your ID must match your name on the electoral register.

If it doesn't, you’ll need to take a document with you to vote that proves you’ve changed your name (for example, a marriage certificate)

Mark your choice with a clear 'X' Credit: PA

Can I bring my own pen or pencil?

There will be a pencil in the polling booth, but you can use your own pen or pencil if you prefer.

Do not write anything else on your ballot paper, or your vote may not be counted.

If you make a mistake and need a new ballot paper speak to staff who can provide you with a new paper.

Can someone vote on your behalf and what happens if you are ill?

If you are unable to vote in person, you could have applied for someone to vote on your behalf. This is called a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote has now expired but you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote if any of the following apply:

Y ou cannot vote in person because of a medical emergency or disability

Y ou cannot vote in person because of your employment

T he photo ID you were planning on using to vote has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed

You’ve not yet received a new or replacement photo ID you’ve ordered

If you are ill or have a work emergency you will need to have a letter from a doctor or your employer to support your application.

Emergency proxy applications are made by contacting the electoral services team at a your local council and can be made up to 5pm on polling day.

Your proxy should be someone you trust to vote on your behalf. You’ll need to tell them which candidate you want to vote for.

