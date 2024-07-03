Hurricane Beryl: Deadly storm roars towards Jamaica and Cayman Islands

Play Brightcove video

Hurricane Beryl roared towards Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after at least seven people were killed when the storm tore through the Caribbean.

On Wednesday, Beryl is expected to generate a “life-threatening storm surge” and dangerous winds in portions of the countries, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

It is now considered a very strong Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph.

P reviously, it was named the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic and peaked at winds of 165 mph earlier this week.

After making landfall on the Grenadines, the storm left behind a path of “immense destruction, pain (and) suffering”, said Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Houses across the Caribbean have been devastated by Hurricane Beryl. Credit: AP

The storm has flattened the local landscapes, bringing down trees and infrastructure. Credit: AP

Three people were reported to have died in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.

Another three deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, bringing the death toll to seven.

"The situation is grim," Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said. “There is no power, and there is almost complete destruction of homes and buildings on the island.

"The roads are not passable, and in many instances they are cut off because of the large quantity of debris strewn all over the streets.”

Mitchell added: "The possibility that there may be more fatalities remains a grim reality as movement is still highly restricted.”

A tree lies on the roof of a house in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Credit: AP

Waves batter a pier as Beryl passes through Hastings. Credit: AP

Beryl’s rapidly intensifying strength and early arrival are rare for the Atlantic hurricane season and are a troubling indicator that this season will be far from normal.

The storm has already shattered numerous records. On Sunday it became the earliest major hurricane - defined as one that is Category 3 or higher - in the Atlantic in 58 years and the only one to reach Category 4 status in the month of June.

The hurricane was able to churn to life because the ocean is as warm now as it would normally be at the peak of hurricane season, said Jim Kossin, a hurricane expert and science advisor at the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

“Hurricanes don’t know what month it is, they only know what their ambient environment is,” Mr Kossin said. “Beryl is breaking records for the month of June because Beryl thinks it’s September.”

Mr Kossin added the ocean heat fueling Beryl’s unprecedented strengthening “certainly have a human fingerprint on them”.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2024 hurricane season is likely to be well above average, with between 17 and 25 named storms. The forecast calls for as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

