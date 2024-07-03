Parties' final pleas to voters on last day of election campaign

After six weeks of twists and turns, heated debates and ambitious stunts - the final day of the UK's General Election campaign has arrived.

Polling stations will open their doors from 7am til 10pm on Thursday for people to vote for the MP they want to serve their constituency.

In the campaign's final 24 hours, leaders from major political parties will be fighting to make their message heard, and convince any remaining undecided voters to back their candidates.

Despite his party trailing an estimated 19 points behind Labour in the polls, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted a predicted Tory defeat isn't going to stop him in his campaign efforts.

He is set to make a last-ditch plea to voters during a speech in Hampshire to stop an "unchecked" Labour "supermajority".

“Your vote will determine whether your MP is just another addition to Starmer’s supermajority or a local champion, someone who cares about you and will fight for your area and its needs," Sunak will argue.

He will ask: “Do you want a Member of Parliament who holds the Government to account or one who just unthinkingly backs Keir Starmer and whatever he wants to do?"

On Tuesday night, Boris Johnson made a surprise speech at a Conservative event in London - his first appearance throughout the entire election campaign.

Boris Johnson on the General Election campaign trail Credit: James Manning/PA

Voicing support for Sunak, he said: “There’s only one thing to do – vote Conservative on Thursday, my friends, and I know you will. I know you will.”

The Conservatives also received unexpected support from the ranks of Reform UK, after a second candidate announced their defection to the Tories on Tuesday.

The outlook is far more encouraging for Labour, who are on course to win an astounding majority and secure more seats than in the 1997 landslide victory, according to a Survation poll.

Sir Keir Starmer has issued a final plea to voters to secure the party's return to power.

He said: “Don’t forget one rule for them, another for everyone else. Don’t forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price. Don’t forget the cronyism.

“You can put a stop to it. Change is in your hands, and you can be part of it.”

When it comes to the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey's unusual antics on the campaign trail have taken centre stage - from bungee jumping, to surfing, and racing down waterslides.

But he has insisted a more serious message lies beneath all of his stunts - including a series of pledges to support social care and carers.

Davey opened up in an ITV interview about his experiences as a carer for his son John and previously for his mother Nina, who died of cancer when he was aged 15.

Sir Ed Davey battles the surf as part of his General Election campaign Credit: Matt Keeble/PA

He said: “I am so proud that the Liberal Democrat campaign has brought care out of the shadows and into the light.

“Every Liberal Democrat MP elected will fight every day for care and carers, and to rescue their local health and care services.”

As polling day looms, the Green Party's goal is to target four specific constituencies.

Co-leader Carla Denyer said the Greens "are within touching distance of doing just that".

“We have brought real hope to this campaign, the hope that a group of Green MPs can bring by pushing an incoming Labour government to be bolder and braver in delivering the real change our country needs," she said.

The polls will close on 10pm on Thursday 4 July. The counting of votes will start immediately after - and by Friday, the political direction of the UK across the next four years will have been decided.

