The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh became members of the Order of the Thistle - Scotland's greatest order of chivalry - today.

Camilla and Edward were appointed by King Charles and both have strong connections with Scottish institutions and charities. They were formally installed as members during a service held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Order of the Thistle is the 'highest honour in the country' and recognises sixteen men and women who have held public office or contributed in a particular way to national life, according to the Royal Family's website. It is second in precedence to the Order of the Garter, the most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

Alongside the Royals, leading human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black and Scotland’s first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer were also recognised for their contribution to Scotland and installed as either Ladies or Knights of the order.

Queen Camilla and Edward were formally installed as members during a service held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh Credit: PA

As sovereign of the order, appointments are the personal gift of the King and are made independently of Downing Street.

King Charles and the Prince of Wales, also a member of the order, were part of a procession into the cathedral, as well as the other Knights and Ladies of the order who all wore their mantels and Thistle stars.

Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Thistle, while Edward became a Royal Knight during a private ceremony staged in the cathedral’s Thistle chapel, but the audio was broadcast to the congregation.

The King began the ceremony by telling his wife: “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Thistle Credit: PA

The Queen is patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, founded in Edinburgh in 1996 and now with centres across Scotland, England and Wales.

She is also the patron or president of a number of charities based in Scotland, including Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, and is an honorary member of the Ballater Women’s Institute and the Upper Deeside Art Society.

Edward holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival and was joined by his wife Sophie.

The Princess Royal was listed in the order of service as being present at the event but did not attend as she is still recovering from a concussion following her recent accident.

Edward holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival Credit: PA

Baroness Kennedy’s membership of the order is in recognition of her public service and pioneering work in advancing human rights and social justice, both domestically and internationally.

Baroness Black has a distinguished career helping authorities following conflicts. She worked in Kosovo in 1999, to investigate the site of a mass shooting, and also in Iraq where she was part of the team helping to identify victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The final new member Sir Geoff is an eminent brewing scientist and also a human rights activist campaigning to tackle discrimination and promote equality in the UK.

There was a protest organised by the Edinburgh branch of the anti-monarchy group Republic, and Francine Love from the local group said: “We believe it’s time to showcase the democratic alternative to this outdated institution – an elected head of state.

“That’s why local campaigners took action today, protesting against a lavish royal visit funded by taxpayers which local residents neither have a say in, or benefit from.”

