Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’

Campaigners placed 72 yellow signs representing each life lost in the Grenfell fire around the Tower area reading “Caution, Slippery Politicians”.

Justice4Grenfell group have urged voters not to “slip up again on hollow promises from politicians".

The signs, usually seen in shops warning customers to watch their footing in a spillage, are grouped together on the pavement, in front of a polling station sign in west London.

The Grenfell Tower and its green heart can be seen in the background.

Justice4Grenfell group organiser Yvette Williams said: “Let us not slip up again on hollow promises from politicians; we need real change and real commitments to stop Grenfell being another scandal about the failures of government, including its failures of accountability.” She urged voters: “When you are putting your X in the box, just remember Grenfell.”

Seven years after the 2017 disaster, campaigners, the bereaved, and survivors have said that little has been learned from the event.

They have complained that recommendations from the phase one report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry have not been implemented.

There are still four out of 15 recommendations directed at the government outstanding, including the introduction of a legal obligation on landlords to provide personal emergency evacuation plans (Peeps) for disabled tenants.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September.

