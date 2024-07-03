With just hours to go until election day, The Sun has begrudgingly thrown its weight behind Labour as the British press line wrap up their endorsements for who they think should be the next prime minister.

Although not the influence they used to be, politicians still prize endorsements from newspapers hoping their justifications will swing readers towards their camp.

Many British papers are well known for their political leanings but they also have a reputation for backing the winning team even if it goes against their traditional views.

This election has seen a marked swing of traditionally Conservative backing papers backing Labour in scenes reminiscent of Tony Blair's ringing endorsement by the Murdoch papers in 1997.

Who is backing Labour?

The Sun

The traditionally Conservative-backing Sun has backed Sir Keir Starmer to be prime minister.

The tabloid said it believes the Conservatives, over the past 14 years, have become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

It added the Tories “are exhausted” as it switched its endorsement to the Labour Party.

The Sun has backed Keir Starmer. Credit: PA

It said Starmer has “fought hard” to change the party since the days of Jeremy Corbyn, but said it is “still a work in progress”.

It noted “there are still plenty of concerns about Labour”, including on immigration and possible tax rises, and it also called Starmer an “ex-Remainer” when it comes to Brexit.

The Sun threw its weight behind Labour at the 1997 General Election won by Tony Blair before switching its allegiance to the Conservatives in September 2009.

The Evening Standard

The traditionally centre-right London newspaper has backed Starmer, saying Sunak has turned out to be a "disappointing" prime minister.

The paper praised the Labour leader's handling of antisemitism but warned against giving Labour a supermajority saying the country needed a "sensible centre-right alternative."

The Sunday Times

Another paper seen as being on the centre-right, the Sunday Times, condemned the government's record since David Cameron's resignation in 2016.

They highlighted the political chaos that had consumed the party and left them unable to handle the crises in healthcare, schools and the economy.

They concluded: "The Tories have forfeited the right to govern."

In endorsing Labour, they said: "Britain now needs a radical reset. If the Tories are due a period in opposition, that can only mean a Labour government.

"Starmer should be praised for hauling his party back into the mainstream."

The Guardian and Observer

The twin left-wing papers have both backed Labour with the Observer saying the party had "a historic opportunity to evict one of the worst governments this country has ever endured".

The Guardian praised Starmer for bringing Labour back from one of the worst defeats in its history in 2019.

They were complimentary of much of Labour's manifesto saying "how refreshing to hear that government programmes and stronger trade unions make economies more productive and equitable."

Financial Times

The business-focused paper which has a record of backing both Labour and the Tories has thrown its weight behind Starmer.

They acknowledged the lack of trust and enthusiasm the British public has in its ruling class and said Labour was best placed to repair it.

The paper said: "Much of the country hankers for a fresh start. Labour should be given the opportunity to provide it."

The Independent

The left-wing digital-only paper praised Starmer and Rachel Reeves's policy platform and approach to governance.

They said British politics needed a period of calm after the whirlwind chaos of the recent years of Tory rule.

But they also placed a warning in their endorsement saying: "Labour must turn its promises into policies that benefit the hardworking and hopeful people of this country."

The Economist

The weekly newspaper magazine hybrid that often backs free-market and liberal approaches to economics and capitalism has backed both Labour and the Conservatives in the past.

After backing the Lib Dems in 2019 in this election they spoke highly of Starmer's constant messaging about the need to improve the UK's productivity and his break with Corbynite policies.

They had few warm words for the Conservatives saying: "Rishi Sunak is a better prime minister than Liz Truss, though if praise came any fainter it would be invisible."

Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror

The papers most associated with supporting the Labour Party are, to nobody's surprise, backing Labour.

The left-wing daily tabloid said: "The new generation needs a Labour government more than ever."

In an article published alongside an interview with deputy leader Angela Rayner, they said: "The Conservatives have stood by as more and more children are brought up in poverty."

The Sunday publication said the country deserved changed after 14 years of "chaotic Tory rule."

Who is backing the Tories?

Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph

One of the most right-wing papers in the UK, the Daily Telegraph has endorsed the Conservatives.

They were also the first paper to endorse any party, announcing their support just three hours after Sunak announced the election.

Many papers have struggled to back Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

The paper attacked Labour saying: “Labour would tax more, regulate more, be weaker in defence of the national interest and be far more relaxed about mass migration and the excesses of green ideologues."

They were lukewarm about the Tories saying the party could not claim "their own record is unblemished."

The Sunday Telegraph also said Labour would be "dramatically worse" than the Tories.

Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday

One of the most ardent backers of the Conservatives, both papers were critical of their record but warned rejecting them in favour of Labour would be dangerous.

Warning against "Starmergeddon" the Daily paper published a voting guide about who to back in order to keep Labour out of government.

The Sunday paper warned that Tory disillusionment was not an excuse for "letting in Sir Keir, who will beyond doubt be so much worse, and whose face and voice will become wearisome to us pretty quickly."

Daily and Sunday Express

Another of the UK's most right-wing papers the Sunday Express repeated Sunak's claim that Starmer would "wreck Britain in 100 days" in their endorsement.

They said: "If you have any doubt he is the right person, the only sensible option is to vote Conservative."

In an editorial published the day before the election, the daily publication said traditional Tory voters should not be swayed by Reform in order to secure an effective opposition.

